Share |

South Dakota Map Set

Price: $64.95

Unique Watercolor Maps Celebrate South Dakota's Landscapes

Mike Reagan, one of America's top map artists, created a beautiful watercolor of the Missouri River — a nice companion to the map of South Dakota that appears on our magazine's Table of Contents page and his map of the Black Hills. You can now own all three as 16" x 20" art prints suitable to frame for your home or office.

The maps cost $24.95 each, but the set is available at a special price — just $64.95.

Unframed.

$64.95In Stock
Unique Watercolor Maps Celebrate South Dakota's Landscapes Mike Reagan, one of America's top map artists, created a beautiful watercolor of the Missouri River — a nice companion to the map of South Dakota that appears on our magazine's Table of Contents page and his map of the Black Hills. You can now own all three as 16" x 20" art prints suitable to frame for your home or office. The ...

Shopping Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Questions?

Call 800-456-5117 to order by phone.

Shipping and Handling

$25 and under = $5
$25 - $50 = $8
$50 - $75 = $11

$75 or more is free shipping!

Does not apply to subscriptions. Shipping and tax included in subscription rate.

International Shipping Policy: $50 per year for foreign subscriptions. Please note we DO NOT ship books, art prints or binders out of the USA.

Cancellation Policy

We hope you enjoy South Dakota Magazine, but we also understand that sometimes things happen. You may cancel your magazine subscription at any time and receive a full refund on all unmailed issues. Email us or call 800-456-5117.

Keep In Touch

JOIN US ON
FACEBOOK
FOLLOW US
ON TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO
OUR FEED
SEND US
AN EMAIL
Web Design by LVSYS