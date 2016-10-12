Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
A Wilder Opportunity
Oct 12, 2016
Laura Ingalls Wilder fans from across the globe journey to stay at Prairie House Manor in De Smet. Our November/December issue features a story on the bed and breakfast that is now for sale. Katie Hunhoff took several photos during her visit. Here are a few that didn’t make the magazine.
-
Andy and Jenny Todd bought the Prairie House Manor after visiting in 2007. Jenny is a Laura Ingalls Wilder fan. “In the space of five years or so, our family visited Laura sites for almost every vacation,” she says.
-
The Todds ended their touring with Prairie House Manor, originally owned by Col. Thomas H. Ruth. Wilder mentions Ruth in The Long Winter because he bought the last sack of wheat in town for $50, more than Charles Ingalls could pay, and over $1,000 in today’s money.
-
Ruth built the Victorian house in 1884. To Wilder fans, it is known as the Banker Ruth house.
-
He and his wife Amelia raised their son Edwin there.
-
After Ruth passed away in the 1930s, Amelia sold the home to a family who renovated it into four apartments.
-
The house slowly declined until Larry and Connie Cheney renovated it into a bed and breakfast in the 1980s.
-
A formal parlor connects a small guest kitchen with a large breakfast room.
-
Jenny makes omelets and pancakes each morning in a modern kitchen that is off limits to guests.
-
Wilder fans Shawna and David Halley visited from Ontario, Oregon.
-
Although De Smet has a population of around 1,000, it turns into a busy tourist hub for Laura lovers during the summer.
