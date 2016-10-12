Surprise Ingredient
Oct 12, 2016
Our November/December issue includes a story about a German cookie with a twist. Bernie Hunhoff visited a meeting of the SoDak Stamm chapter of the Germans from Russian Heritage Society to learn about the recipe. Here are some of his photos that didn’t make the magazine.
