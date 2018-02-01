Super Skillet

Feb 1, 2018

I have previously shared that I am probably the least athletic person alive, and aside from following our local high school team enough to not embarrass myself while subbing, I am not a sports fan by any measure. However, I am told that the upcoming Sunday game is more about the food than anything else. So, here I am, cheering from the sofa with a vat of nachos in front of me. My version of Skillet Nachos is much like a warm variety of Seven-Layer Dip. It has seasoned beef and beans, melty cheese and all the toppings you have been dreaming of digging into with crispy tortilla chips. Turn on the game, or not. It doesn’t matter to me. Just enjoy the nachos.

Skillet Nachos

(adapted from Cooking Light)

olive oil

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1/2 pound ground beef

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup plain tomato sauce

1 cup canned pinto beans, drained

1/2 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped avocado

1/2 of a jalapeno, sliced

1/4 cup black olives, sliced

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 tablespoons Mexican crema or sour cream

Tortilla chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Add yellow onion and sauté until tender. Add ground beef and crumble, cooking until no longer pink. Add the seasonings and tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add the beans. Cook a couple of minutes to evaporate extra liquid. Stir in Monterey jack cheese. Remove pan from heat.

Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and place skillet in the oven for 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted. Top with remaining ingredients and serve with tortilla chips. (Serves 4-6)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and two dogs reside near Colome.