Jan/Feb 2018 Favorites
Jan 17, 2018
Our staff chose favorite photos from the January/February 2018 issue. What are yours?
-
Publisher Heidi Marsh chose John Mitchell's photo of the concrete tipi found at the Chamberlain I-90 rest stop. Architect Ward Whitwam designed the unique tipis, nine of which can be found at interstate rest stops around the state.
-
Managing editor John Andrews and contributing editor Paul Higbee both chose the great horned owl, photographed by Christian Begeman. "It's amazing how owls disappear into their surroundings so perfectly, except for their eyes," Higbee says. "The eyes are always what you notice first, as is the case in this photo."
-
Circulation manager Laura Johnson Andrews chose this photo of Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls circa 1958 from Rick Odland's new photographic history of the city.
-
"A favorite of mine is Joel Schwader’s photo of six buffalo in a snowstorm," says founder and editor-at-large Bernie Hunhoff. "He perfectly captured the obvious toughness of the buffalo that we all admire."
-
Circulation assistant Liza Sandoval chose the photo of Bria Neff working on her painting of an elephant. The Sioux Falls girl is bringing attention to the plight of endangered animals through a series of wildlife paintings.
-
Contributing editor Roger Holtzmann likes Paul Horsted's photo of Custer's annual Bark Beetle Blues, an arts and music celebration held in defiance of the damage pine beetles are doing to the Black Hills. "Talk about making the best of a bad situation!" Holtzmann says.
-
Marketing coordinator Jenessa Kniffen chose Bonny Fleming's cover shot, taken in the Badlands. "The climber looks free and at one with his surroundings," she says.
-
Circulation assistant Kayla Barger chose this panorama of a campsite in the Badlands. "Camping is one of my favorite activities in the summertime," Barger says. "Even though we have a camper and never usually leave Yankton's campgrounds, this looks like it would be a peaceful and relaxing place." Photo by Chad Coppess/S.D. Tourism.
