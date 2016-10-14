A River Town with Spirit
Oct 14, 2016
Our November/December issue includes a story on the clever characters in Springfield. The Missouri River town has been through more highs and lows than most South Dakota communities, but the overall effect has not squelched the town’s spirit or creativity. South Dakota Magazine sent intern Chloe Kenzy, editor-at-large Bernie Hunhoff and his grandson, Steven, to visit the folks who help give Springfield its unique personality. Here are some of Hunhoff’s photos that didn’t make the magazine.
You Might Also Like:
Photo Galleries
West River Wintertime
Winter is settling in over the Black Hills, bringing many opportunities for beautiful photography. Photos ...
Second Chances
Seldom in life do we get second chances. And the prospect of it happening 161 years after a calamity? ...
Artists with Ax and Saw
Our Nov/Dec issue includes a story on the Juso Brothers, sons of a Finnish immigrant who brought western ...
Busy as Elves
Bob Grandpre snapped photos last weekend as businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities and government ...
Staff Favorites from November/December 2016
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?