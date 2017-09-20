Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Staff Favorites from September/October 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
Publisher Heidi Marsh and marketing coordinator Jenessa Kniffen both liked this photo by Wes Eisenhauer. "We see a lot of wildlife photography here at the magazine, but Eisenhauer’s photo of the buffalo’s reflection in a cattle tank at Custer State Park goes far beyond the traditional ... it’s a work of art,” Marsh says.
-
"John Mitchell’s picture of Friendship Tower on Mount Roosevelt perfectly captures autumn in the Black Hills, with a touch of an Italian castle to boot,” says Bernie Hunhoff, editor-at-large. Managing editor John Andrews liked it, too. “The colors pop and it’s framed well, too."
-
"I love the image of the Lakota Women Warriors both for its design and what it represents. You go girls!” says Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor. Photo by John Heminger.
-
Special projects coordinator Rebecca Johnson chose this photo by Christian Begeman taken near Clark.
-
Katelyn Hamil, subscriptions, says, "I like the photo of the clothing on page 20 because who doesn't like shopping — especially when you're supporting local businesses?” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
Liza Sandoval, subscriptions, chose this photo of blackbirds on a Hamlin County country road. Photo by Greg Latza.
-
Publisher Katie Hunhoff chose this photo that she took of her dad. "It was on a beautiful night last November. It was unseasonably warm so we had a picnic at the river and he went kayaking,” Hunhoff says. Kayla Barger of our subscriptions department liked it, too.
The highway through Spearfish Canyon is a favorite fall drive for many South Dakotans and out of state ...
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
Our September/October issue includes a story on unique items discovered at our farmers markets. We traveled ...
Thousands of classic car lovers packed Deadwood’s main street last weekend for the 19th annual ...
Yanktonians now gather on Thursday nights in summer at the base of the circa 1924 Meridian Bridge for ...