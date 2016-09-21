Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Roads Less Traveled
Sep 21, 2016
Bernie Hunhoff took a 212-mile trip from the Nebraska border to the North Dakota border on dirt and gravel roads. Read the complete report in our Sept/Oct 2016 issue. Here are a few photographs that you won’t find in the magazine.
-
A Presbyterian cemetery was established by Czech settlers in Bon Homme county in 1878. Its corresponding
church was moved to nearby Tyndall in 1953, but a waist-high stone border surrounding the cemetery remains.
-
A Scottish Highlander poses near Fedora.
-
A farm cat slinks by an old DeSoto.
-
The United Methodist Church is the only functional building in the otherwise-ghostly town of Esmond in Kingsbury County. The church doubles as a museum, with historic photographs hanging on the interior walls.
-
The atlas indicated that this was a passable road.
-
Sticking to non-paved roads became difficult as Hunhoff maneuvered the ponds and potholes of northeastern South Dakota's glacial lakes.
-
The shiny tin siding of a grain elevator creates the skyline for the little town of Kidder in Marshall County.
-
The trip ended in Marshall County at the juncture of 422nd Avenue and 100th Street.
Winter is settling in over the Black Hills, bringing many opportunities for beautiful photography. Photos ...
Seldom in life do we get second chances. And the prospect of it happening 161 years after a calamity? ...
Our Nov/Dec issue includes a story on the Juso Brothers, sons of a Finnish immigrant who brought western ...
Bob Grandpre snapped photos last weekend as businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities and government ...
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
Comments