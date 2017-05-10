Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Staff Favorites from May/June 2017
May 10, 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
"How can you not love a picture of happy people having fun by a big old red barn? So I like Chad Coppess’ picture on page 46. That’s rural South Dakota,” says Bernie Hunhoff, editor-at-large.
-
Rebecca Johnson, special projects coordinator, chose this photo from Pierre’s Treasury Inn. “I always enjoy a good dog photo."
-
“I love the image of Joseph Montana and Ivan Brownotter raising flags,” says Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
Andrea Maibaum, production manager, chose this photo of Assistant State Archaeologist Mike Fosha unearthing buffalo bones in the Ree Hills. Photo by Joshua Dutt.
-
“When I was a kid, I spent hot summer days out in the field riding the bean buggy. This looks like cooler, tastier, hands-on ag,” says Laura Andrews, circulation and marketing manager. The photo of this young grape harvester comes from Chad Coppess of S.D. Tourism.
-
John Andrews, managing editor, and Paul Higbee, contributing editor, chose this photo of a chattering prairie dog by Harlan Humphrey. “What a little character!” Higbee says.
-
"I am really drawn to the picture of Curt Mortenson and the cottonwood tree that riverboats moored to in the olden days,” says Sandy Easterling, subscriptions. "To think of the stories that one tree could tell us of life in the 1800s in South Dakota.” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
"There’s something about an old cemetery with wooden cross markers and gnarly trees,” says Heidi Marsh, co-publisher. Photo from Thunder Butte by Bernie Hunhoff.
