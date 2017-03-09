Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Staff Favorites from March/April 2017
Mar 9, 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
John Andrews, managing editor, and Mary Wickler Peterson, advertising sales, chose Bernie Hunhoff’s photo of cement plant ruins west of Yankton. “It reminds me of an old European fortress,” Peterson says.
-
“JoJo the blue-eyed horse is a beauty,” says co-publisher Heidi Marsh of our cover photo. It was taken in Spink County by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
“I love the Bon Homme County boat pulling the plow,” says Sandy Easterling, subscriptions. “South Dakota ingenuity in a wet spring!” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
Production manager Andrea Maibaum chose Christian Begeman’s photo of the Chapel of the Holy Spirit Church in Corson County. “I love the way the light hits Christian’s dad in the photo."
-
“I love the two ‘prospectors’ on page 62,” says Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor. “I can imagine myself as the boy dreaming of striking it rich!” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
Rebecca Johnson, special projects coordinator, chose John Mitchell’s photo of pasqueflowers in the Black Hills. “I love the first signs of spring,” Johnson says.
-
Laura Andrews, circulation and marketing director, chose this 1930s photo provided by the South Dakota State Historical Society. “The sidewalks seem to go on forever in Volga,” Andrews says.
-
Co-publisher Katie Hunhoff chose this photo of her son Steven mining for gold with Gary Mallams. “It was such a beautiful day in the Hills.” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
“My favorite is Christian Begeman’s leaning tombstones at Wood Lutheran Church,” says Paul Higbee, contributing editor. “I like the stones, sky and trees shimmering in the light."
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?