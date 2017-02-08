Lily Lives

Feb 8, 2017

Our January/February issue includes a story on Lily, a tiny town south of Webster. Minneapolis photographer Howard Christopherson stumbled upon Lily in 2006 while exploring Highway 12. He was so charmed by the town that he purchased a small house there, which he uses as a creative retreat. It’s also headquarters to his Highway 12 Road Trip Photography Workshop, open to photographers of any ability who wish to explore Lily, the surrounding towns and backroads.

Christopherson shared several photos — too many, in fact, to fit within our magazine’s pages — so here are a few more that didn’t appear in print. Collector’s prints are available of these and all of Christopherson’s photos from the January/February 2017 issue.

South Dakota Magazine subscribers may purchase archival photographic prints from Christopherson at a special price of $450 (includes U.S. shipping and handling). Prints are individually printed by Christopherson using the best inks and paper available. Image size is 20” by 13 3/8” (paper size 22” x 17”). Each print is hand signed and embossed. Framed options are available. A portion from each sale will be donated to the preservation of the town.

Contact Howard M. Christopherson at Icebox Gallery at icebox@bitstream.net or (612) 788-1790.

Shortly after the article was published, we learned that Lily will formally dissolve in March. There are no longer any permanent residents, mayor or board members to maintain the town.