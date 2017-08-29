Hot Cars
Aug 29, 2017
Thousands of classic car lovers packed Deadwood’s main street last weekend for the 19th annual Kool Deadwood Nites. The four-day celebration of the 1950s, '60s and '70s is Deadwood’s largest event, with activities including parades, music and a car auction. John Mitchell shared these photos from the show and shine on Sunday.
