A Harvest Celebration

Oct 12, 2016

Our September/October issue includes a story on Bemis Holland Presbyterian Church. Members and friends of the Deuel County parish have been celebrating fall harvest with an oyster stew supper for more than 130 years. This year’s is this Saturday (October 15). The meal starts at 4 p.m. and continues until the last customer is full. Tickets are sold at the door.

Laura Johnson Andrews photographed last year’s event, and tried the stew, too. Here are some of her shots that didn’t make the magazine.