Young Frankenstein (play) - Custer

Jul 4, 2017 - Jul 9, 2017

Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan

Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks

​

It's alive! This electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, Frederick brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.



Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm

Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm

Ticket Information: Adults: $34.00 Children (18 & under): $16.00 Student discount with current student I.D.: $25.00 Senior (age 62+) or Military discount: $30.00* *Discounts may not be combined.