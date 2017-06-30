Young Frankenstein (play) - Custer
Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks
It's alive! This electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, Frederick brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.
Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm
Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm
|Black Hills Playhouse
|24834 S. Playhouse Rd., Custer, SD 57730
|605-255-4141
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions
