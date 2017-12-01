Share |

Y Art for the Holidays - Rapid City

Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 2, 2017

Y Art for the Holidays is the perfect event to shop for holiday giving. There will be several artists with lots of hand-crafted treasures. A portion of the proceeds support projects of the World Service Committee.


Location:   YMCA Church Building
Map:   1124 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-718-9622
Website:   http://www.rcymca.org

