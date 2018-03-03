Share |

Worm Moon Hike - Bruce

Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm

A one mile hike celebrating March's full moon. Hike begins at 7 pm at the welcome center. If there is enough snow, we will snowshoe.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5441

