Wine, Brew, & BBQ - Hill City

Aug 24, 2018 - Aug 25, 2018

If you love great BBQ, a flavorful glass of wine or an excellent craft brew, music and fun, then Hill City is the place to be for the 6th Annual Wine, Brew, & BBQ! Join with barbecue lovers from all over the region and beyond to sample lovingly-created BBQ from more than 30 of the best pitmasters and BBQ enthusiasts. Bring your family! Kids will enjoy seeing the "Kids Q" Junior Competition, new this year. It's two days of big flavor, big fun and big festivities while taking in Hill City. See you there!