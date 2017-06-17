Vinegar Festival - Roslyn
Jun 17, 2017
Parade, Vinegar Queen crowning, entertainment, children’s activities, crafts, alumni meet and greet, vinegar tasting, food demonstrations, plein air paint out and International Vinegar Museum tours.
|Roslyn, SD 57261
|605-486-0075
