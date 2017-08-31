Value Added Ag Center Day at the State Fair - Huron

Aug 31, 2017 - Sep 1, 2017

Join us for the 18th Annual Value Added Ag Center Day at the State Fair. We will have South Dakota value added ag businesses on display as well as other great resources. We’ve teamed up with South Dakota Specialty Producers Association & SD Wine Growers Association to showcase specialty crops & livestock. Come over for an ice cream social at 3 p.m. hosted by Your South Dakota Dairy Producers. We will be at the Day Sponsor Tent from 9am-4pm so make sure to stop by to see what South Dakota Value Added Ag is all about!

Fee: $6.00