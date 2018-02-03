Valentine Cross-Stitch - Yankton
Feb 3, 2018 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Here’s a great way to share your love this Valentine’s Day — a hand-made cross-stitched Valentine card! We'll show you how it's done. Great craft for ages 10 and up. Call our switchboard at 605-668-6000 to register by January 27th.
Cost: $10.
|Location:
|Sacred Heart Monastery
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6000
|Email:
|shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/129876334375443/
All Dates:
Feb 3, 2018 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Learn to craft with love.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.