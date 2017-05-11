Share |

Tribute to the King - Mitchell

May 11, 2017 7:30 pm

Travis LeDoyt performs.

Travis LeDoyt was born the third of five children, in Greenfield Massachusetts, in the late 1970’s and it was evident at an early age that Travis seemed destined to entertain. His impish behavior and clever wit were responsible for providing a good deal of levity and laughter within the LeDoyt household. Growing up, Travis was exposed to a broad variety of musical styles, from country to swing, to rock & roll and classical. Before long, Travis was writing his own songs. Over the years, Travis LeDoyt has developed into a truly remarkable talent; singer, performer, songwriter, and musician (piano, keyboard, guitar), but most of all he is fast becoming one of America’s most convincing, jaw-dropping Elvis tribute acts ever to grace the stage. Travis flawlessly captures the essence of Elvis in his prime, presenting hits from 1954-1959. The award-winning LeDoyt was featured in the NY Times as the “World’s Best Young Elvis.”


Location:   Corn Palace
Map:   604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-995-8430
Website:   http://visitmitchell.com/event/tribute-king-travis-ledoyt/?instance_id=1498

Corn Palace
