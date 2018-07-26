Trail Ridge Senior Living Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls
Jul 26, 2018 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Join us at Prairie Green Golf Course for the second annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.
Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs and the outdoor living space for residents.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Registration & Lunch: 11:00AM
- Shotgun Start: 12:00PM
FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Various sponsorship opportunities are available.
We can't wait to see you on the course! Reserve your team today!
|Location:
|Prairie Green Golf Course
|Map:
|Prairie Green Golf Course
|Phone:
|605-339-9123
|Email:
|ASvennes@abhomes.org
|Website:
|http://TrailRidgeGolf.com
All Dates:
