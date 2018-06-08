Share |

Trail Days - Ipswich

Jun 8, 2018 - Jun 10, 2018

Music, food, parade, golf tournament, art in the park and bulls-n-broncs. 


Location:   Ipswich Rodeo Grounds
Map:   N 7th Street, Ipswich, South Dakota 57451
Phone:   605- 426-6155
Email:   TrailDaysPromo@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.ipswichtraildays.com

All Dates:
Community events all weekend!

