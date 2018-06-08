Trail Days - Ipswich
Jun 8, 2018 - Jun 10, 2018
Music, food, parade, golf tournament, art in the park and bulls-n-broncs.
|Location:
|Ipswich Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|N 7th Street, Ipswich, South Dakota 57451
|Phone:
|605- 426-6155
|Email:
|TrailDaysPromo@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.ipswichtraildays.com
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2018 - Jun 10, 2018
Community events all weekend!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.