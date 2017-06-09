Share |

Trail Days - Ipswich

Jun 9, 2017 - Jun 11, 2017

Arts in the Park and a full schedule of other fun community events and activities are available online! On Saturday, 35th & Taylor, an amazing young band from Sioux City will open for the Casey Donahew Band after our annual rip-roaring Broncs & Bulls event, part of the Badlands Roughstock Series.

Location:   Ipswich Rodeo Grounds
Map:   N 7th Street, Ipswich, South Dakota 57451
Phone:   (605) 426-6155
Email:   TrailDaysPromo@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.ipswichtraildays.com

Community events all weekend, Broncs & Bulls and a BIG Casey Donahew concert on the best weekend of the summer!

