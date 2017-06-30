Tornado Days - Centerville
Jun 30, 2017 - Jul 4, 2017
Toilet bowl races, volleyball, golf tournament, bean bag tournament, 5K, softball, bike rodeo, car show, kids activities, pub crawl, ATV poker run, music and fireworks.
|Map:
|741 Main Street Centerville, SD 57014
|Phone:
|605-563-2302
|Website:
|http://www.centervillesd.com/
All Dates:
