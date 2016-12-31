Top Secret! Music To Spy By - Rapid City
Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm
The BHSO investigates soundtracks from your favorite spy movies and television shows, including music from James Bond, Mission Impossible, Pink Panther, Sherlock Holmes, The Avengers, Austin Powers, and much more.
Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-348-4676
|Email:
|bhso@rapidnet.com
|Website:
|http://www.bhsymphony.org
All Dates:
