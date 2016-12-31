Share |

Top Secret! Music To Spy By - Rapid City

Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm

The BHSO investigates soundtracks from your favorite spy movies and television shows, including music from James Bond, Mission Impossible, Pink Panther, Sherlock Holmes, The Avengers, Austin Powers, and much more.

 

Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-4676
Email:   bhso@rapidnet.com
Website:   http://www.bhsymphony.org

All Dates:
Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm

The BHSO investigates soundtracks from your favorite spy movies and television shows, including music from James Bond, Mission Impossible, Pink Panther, Sherlock Holmes, The Avengers, Austin Powers, and much more.   Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12
Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Center 57701 601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

December (2016)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS