Thursdays on the Square - Rapid City
Jul 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Rock out at the Main Street Square Concert series in Downtown Rapid City, featuring live bands, kids' activities, delicious food vendors and an assortment of refreshments in the beverage garden. A wide variety of artists will hit the stage and keep you dancing.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
May 31, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 7, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 5, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
