THEATER: “Angel Street” - Spearfish

Nov 2, 2017 - Nov 5, 2017

This play gave rise to the term “gaslighting” meaning “a form of psychological abuse in which false information is presented to the victim with the intent of making him/her doubt his/her own memory and perception.”

Witness the thrilling suspense drama, “Angel Street,” written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938. A Broadway hit first produced in London under the title “Gaslight” and filmed twice, it tells the story of the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in 19th century London. Mr. Manningham is slowly driving his wife to the brink of insanity or “gaslighting” her. Scotland’s Inspector Rough has suspicions that Manningham is wanted for a murder committed 15 years earlier.

Fee: $15 adults, $5 youth & BHSU students