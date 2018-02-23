Share |

The Three Musketeers (play) - Pierre

Feb 23, 2018 - Feb 25, 2018

This adaptation is based on the timeless swashbuckler by Alexandre Dumas, a tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and above all, honor. 


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Website:   http://www.pierreplayers.com/thethreemusketeers/

Based on Alexandre Dumas' timeless swashbuckler.

