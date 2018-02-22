The Sound of Music (musical) - Sioux Falls
Feb 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its award-winning score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.
|Washington Pavilion
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-367-6000
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/sound-music
Feb 23, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Two performances today: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Feb 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Two performances today: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
