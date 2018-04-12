The Sanford Institute of Philanthropy - Sioux Falls
Apr 12, 2018 - Apr 13, 2018
Designed to prepare nonprofit leaders for the 21st century and dramatically increase the impact of charitable organizations in the U.S.
The upcoming Institute features:
Paul Krueger, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish South Dakota
Steve Erpenbach, president and CEO, South Dakota State University Foundation
Bob Preloger, vice president for advancement, Augustana University
Andy Patterson, president, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Micah Aberson, president, Sanford Health Foundation
Deb Koski, chief operating officer, Sanford Health Foundation
Cindy Elifrits Peterson, CEO and president, Maximizing Excellence, LLC
Jackie Payne, director of development, Augustana University
Fee: $150 registration fee plus an $80 optional book.
|Location:
|Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/sanford-institute-philanthropy-augustana
All Dates:
Apr 12, 2018 - Apr 13, 2018
Designed to prepare nonprofit leaders for the 21st century and dramatically increase the impact of charitable organizations in the U.S.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.