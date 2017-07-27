The Red Willow Band: Live at the Homestake Opera House - Lead

Jul 27, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead, SD is pleased to announce a the return of the The Red Willow Band: Live at the Homestake Opera House.



The Red Willow Band existed in South Dakota from 1974 to 1982, though the band gets together to play once or twice a year. The Red Willow Band, known in South Dakota as "the best in country swing" was inducted into the South Dakota Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The band recorded and released two albums and several singles, with one single "I Wish I Had Your Arms Around Me" reaching #97 on the Billboard Hot Country 100 charts for 7 days. The band made numerous TV specials for South Dakota Public Television, hosted the successful NEMO series of outdoor festivals, and toured nonstop in the upper U.S. from Washington State to New York City.



Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Seating is general admission/open seating. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for Historic Homestake Opera House members, and $25 students 17 and younger. Tickets are available in person at the HHOH in the back of the building on Julius Street M-F 9:00 am to 3:00 pm; or by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067. The ticket booth is open one hour prior to showtime. Beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase. For questions on seating availability close to the date, please call the HHOH office at 605-584-2067.



Free off-street and free lot parking is available all within 3 blocks of the building. The building is accessible for wheelchairs. The HHOH Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Original Red Willow Band core members were Chris Gage, Hank Harris, Kenny Putnam, Marley Forman, and Barry Carpenter. Wally Saukerson helped form the band, then became the booking agent. Also serving time were Lonnie Schumacher (bass), Tom Peterson (bass), Susan Osborn (vocals), Boyd Bristow (guitar & vocals), Owen DeJong (fiddle), Mike 'Razz' Russell (fiddle & vocals), Wally Saukerson (mandolin), and Johnny Palomino (aka soundman Mike Grunendyke, guest vocals). Special thanks still go out to Dale Gage, Lost Records, Wally Saukerson, Chris Buren, Rowdy Walterman, Terry VanderPol, Dan Picht, Byrd Burton (RIP), Gary Laney, GMA, Ann Morton and many more.

Programming support is provided in part by the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, and the City of Lead.

For more information, contact HHOH Executive Director Sarah Carlson at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com.