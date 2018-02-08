Share |

The Nerd (play) - Spearfish

Feb 15, 2018 - Feb 18, 2018

Community theatre performance of "The Nerd." The action centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by a man he’s never met, but who saved his life in Vietnam. This visitor turns out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid “nerd” who outstays his welcome with a vengeance. 


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   616 North Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/the-nerd/

All Dates:
Feb 8, 2018 - Feb 11, 2018 Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.
Feb 15, 2018 - Feb 18, 2018 Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.

