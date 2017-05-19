Share |

Tesla Car Rally - Custer

May 19, 2017

Tesla is a cutting-edge vehicle that runs on electricity only and is certain to be the future of the auto industry. The Custer Area Chamber of Commerce has invited Tesla owners to come explore the beautiful drives of the Southern Black Hills. See and learn about cutting-edge electric cars.  


Location:   Custer Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
Map:   615 Washington St. Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-2244
Website:   http://visitcuster.com/chamber/

All Dates:
May 19, 2017

Custer Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
Custer Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau 57730 615 Washington St. Custer, SD 57730

