Take Off Tour 2017 Marah in the Mainsail at White Wall Sessions - Sioux Falls

Mar 9, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Cinematic is the word most often used to describe Marah in the Mainsail's sound. Precise yet primitive jungle drums set the stage for the eclectic and powerful ensemble to sweep you away into their haunting world. Like oil and water, Durry's gravel voice alongside Mariah Mercedes's crystal clarity form a stirring, yet beautiful contrast. All being thrusted forword by aggressive percussion, growling bass, and soaring brass. Their lyrics paint a thrilling picture of monsters and ghosts, murderers and thieves, love and guilt, and everything in between.



Presented by:

Last Triumph is an independent record label connected through passion for amazing artistic experiences, positive energy, and growing a good time together. Certified B Corp. www.lasttriumph.com



The Take Off Tour partners:

Digital Tour Bus: With a monthly viewership of over 200,000 people and over 400,000 fans on social media, DTB has become one of the strongest voices in music. They are best known for their "Bus Invaders" series, which takes fans inside the tour homes of their favorite acts. www.digitaltourbus.com

All Ages | $5