Spring Volksmarch - Crazy Horse

Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

A rare opportunity for a 10K hike up to the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   http://crazyhorsememorial.org/

Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

Hike up the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Crazy Horse Memorial
Crazy Horse Memorial 12151 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730

