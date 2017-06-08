Share |

South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion

Jun 8, 2017 - Jun 11, 2017

Workshops, discussions, vendors and performance of The Comedy of Errors.


Location:   Prentis Park
Map:   Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   (605) 622-0423
Website:   http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org

Take a break from the summer heat and travel to the far off lands of Sicilia and Bohemia, to a time long gone by.

