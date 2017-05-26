South Dakota Kayak Challenge - Yankton
May 26, 2017 - May 28, 2017
Racers of the South Dakota Kayak Challenge face 72 miles of wind and waves on the Missouri River between Yankton, S.D. and South Sioux City, Neb. Most of the course is in the National Park Service’s Missouri National Recreational River, a unique waterway that is the only NPS property that holds the designations of Wild and Scenic River, National Park and National Water Trail.
|Location:
|Riverside Park
|Map:
|100 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-941-4940
|Website:
|http://sdkayakchallenge.org/
All Dates:
May 26, 2017 - May 28, 2017
