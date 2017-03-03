Sons of Norway Annual Torsk & Meatball Dinner, Bake Sale & Silent Auction - Sioux Falls
Mar 3, 2017 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tickets: $18 for adults, $8 for ages 6-12. Serving from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Frozen torsk, rosettes and lefse will be pre-sold to go. Call 605-339-3048 to pre-order or to reserve tickets.
Proceeds from the dinner and bake sale provide scholarships for youth to attend cultural heritage summer camps or college.
|Location:
|The Nordic Hall
|Map:
|218 W 13th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-339-3048
|Website:
|http://www.nordichall.org/
All Dates:
