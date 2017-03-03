Share |

Sons of Norway Annual Torsk & Meatball Dinner, Bake Sale & Silent Auction - Sioux Falls

Mar 3, 2017 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Tickets: $18 for adults, $8 for ages 6-12.  Serving from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Frozen torsk, rosettes and lefse will be pre-sold to go. Call 605-339-3048 to pre-order or to reserve tickets.

Proceeds from the dinner and bake sale provide scholarships for youth to attend cultural heritage summer camps or college.


Location:   The Nordic Hall
Map:   218 W 13th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-339-3048
Website:   http://www.nordichall.org/

All Dates:
