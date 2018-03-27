Share |

Socks in the Frying Pan (music)

Mar 27, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Irish band, Socks in the Frying Pan, performs at The Matthews in Spearfish at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27. Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability, and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth and BHSU students.


Location:   The Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-6427-973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/sfp/

All Dates:
Mar 27, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Get your tickets early. Seating begins at 7 p.m.

Performance of Irish traditional music.

The Matthews Theater
612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783

