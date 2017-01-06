Share |

Snow Queen Festival - Aberdeen

Jan 6, 2017 - Jan 14, 2017

High school freshmen and senior girls compete for the Junior Snow Queen and Snow Queen titles and college scholarships.

Junior Coronation Saturday the 7th at 7pm

Snow Queen Coronation Saturday the 14th at 7pm


Location:   Civic Theatre
Map:   225 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8445
Website:   http://www.sdsnowqueen.com/

