Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls
Feb 16, 2017 - Feb 18, 2017
Thirty comedians from around the country perform. Net proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota.
Located at Wacko’s Comedy Club, Total Drag and Fernson on 8th.
