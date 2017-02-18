Skates and a Movie - Rapid City

Feb 18, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Come watch the movie "The Lorax" on the Main Street Square big screen. Cozy up next to the fire pits or skate to your favorite scenes. This movie is rated PG.

A 12-year-old boy searches for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.

The Skates and a Movie Event co-sponsors are Black Hills Urgent Care and Holiday Inn-Rushmore Plaza.