Skates and a Movie - Rapid City

Jan 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Watch Alice in Wonderland (2010) on the Main Street Square big screen.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Website:   http://mainstreetsquarerc.com/

