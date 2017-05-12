SiouxperCon 2017: The Sioux Empire Strikes Back - Sioux Falls

May 12, 2017 - May 14, 2017

SiouxperCon is a fan convention celebrating several mediums: including comic books, anime, board games, video games, science fiction, and fantasy. A non-profit event, SiouxperCon is dedicated to promoting literacy and valuable life skills in an inclusive and friendly environment. Net proceeds from the convention will benefit REACH Literacy and the JY6 Foundation.

The convention kicks off with a video game tournament, Siouxper Brawl, on Friday, May 12th. Panels, vendor booths, and Artist Alley will be open on Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th. Featured guests include comic book creators Bill Willingham, Ken Levin, Gordon Purcell, Tom Nguyen, Erik Burnham, and Sean E. Williams. More guest announcements to come!



About SiouxperCon

SiouxperCon has quickly grown into one of the most anticipated annual Siouxland nerd events. From its humble beginnings as a question posed on Facebook and after a very successful inaugural year, SiouxperCon returns to celebrate all nerdoms in a safe, educational, and inclusive environment. Brought to you by a group of local customer service professionals, SiouxperCon is your friendly, neighborhood fan convention.

Fee: $10 per day; tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/siouxpercon-2017-the-sioux-empire-strikes-back-tickets-31987937783

Free for anyone 10 years of age and under with adult supervision.