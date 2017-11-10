Share |

Sioux Falls Startup Weekend 2017 - Sioux Falls

Nov 10, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017

Startup Weekend Sioux Falls, held November 10-12, will equip you with the resources, connections, and knowledge to go from idea to execution. And as you learn how to create a real company, you’ll meet the very best mentors, investors, cofounders, and sponsors who are ready to help you get started.

 

Fee: $0 - $50


Location:   Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship
Map:   2329 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-275-8000
Website:   http://www.eventbrite.com/e/sioux-falls-startup-weekend-2017-tickets-37553987989

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017 Event will begin at 6:00pm on Nov 10 and will finish at or around 8:30pm on Nov 12

