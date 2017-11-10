Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show - Sioux Falls
Nov 10, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Quality artisans and crafters from all around the Midwest make up the fastest growing Arts & Crafts show in SD! With over 100,000 sq ft of shopping, 280+ exhibitors, food trucks and fun, you're sure to find gifts for everyone on your shopping list!
Fee: $5 (Kids 12 & under free)
|Location:
|WH Lyons Fairgrounds Expo Building
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-332-6000
|Email:
|info@blackincevents.com
|Website:
|http://blackincevents.com
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
