She Said Yes to the Dress - Vermillion
Nov 4, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
You are invited! Please make plans to attend 'She Said Yes to the Dress,' our fundraiser for Relay for Life! This third annual event will feature a parade of beautiful wedding gowns; TEN amazing decades will be represented, starting with the 1920's (yes, the Roaring Twenties!) and working up to the present. As of October 1st, advance tickets ($12 for adults and $10 for students/children) may be purchased at this Yankton location: 21st Street Hair Salon or the following Vermillion locations: Little Italy’s Pizzeria, Willson Florist, Nook ‘n Cranny, The Spa at Wynie Mae’s, and Sir Stylists. Tickets will also be available at the door ($15 for adults and $12 for students/children). Join us on Saturday, November 4th for this delightful stroll through time - then stay to enjoy a piece of wedding cake! The doors will open at 1:00, and the show will start at 1:30. Rest assured...you will enjoy every minute!
Fee: Tickets purchased at the door: $15 for adults; $12 for students/children
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Map:
|816 East Clark, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-659-4635
|Email:
|tzalud@sdbor.edu
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ESA-Theta-Omega-1489575831336250/
All Dates:
Nov 4, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm Doors will open at 1:00, and the show will start at 1:30.
Historical wedding dress fashion show that raises money for Relay for Life...a delightful event for an exceptional cause!
