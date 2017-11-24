Shawn Cable & Erik Apland Holiday Show - Watertown
Nov 24, 2017
Cable, the singing weatherman and Apland, former Pianist for the White House perform.
|Location:
|Redlin Art Center
|Map:
|1200 33rd St SE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-3877
|Website:
|http://redlinart.com/events/shawn-cable-erik-apland-performance
All Dates:
